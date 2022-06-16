Rumour Has It: Manchester City to move for Phillips

London, June 16: Despite winning the Premier League title this past season, Manchester City are not wasting time when it comes to improving their squad.
With the signings of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland already confirmed, the next order of business for the blue half of Manchester is bolstering the midfield.
While City have reportedly long identified who fits their criteria, now they may be able to advance with negotiations.
TOP STORY – MAN CITY TO MOVE FOR PHILLIPS
Having already closed on other positional needs, Manchester City are preparing to table an offer for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Athletic.
Reports suggest a bid will soon be on the way, following the completion of the 26-year-old's international commitments with England.
Phillips has been a target of City for some time, but with Rodri in need of competition, the incentive to sign him has increased after Fernandinho's unexpected departure from the Etihad Stadium.
City are said to believe a figure between £45million and £50m will be sufficient for Leeds to part with Phillips.
'𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗘𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴'
One of Bryne FK’s most experienced youth coaches recalls @ErlingHaaland ’s early years with the club’s junior sides...
READ— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 15, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Juventus expect Paul Pogba to sign a contract with them at the beginning of July after reaching a verbal agreement, according to the Guardian.
– Chelsea have begun talks with Inter over a loan return for striker Romelu Lukaku, but the 29-year-old will need to take a wage cut, the Telegraph reports.
– Manchester United are favourites to sign Porto midfielder Vitinha, says A Bola.
– Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on a free transfer, the Sun reports.