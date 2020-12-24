Rumour Has It: Manchester United consider Calvert-Lewin as Chelsea chase Haaland

London, December 24: Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Erling Haaland as Manchester United consider their options.
Haaland, 20, has been heavily linked with a move after starring for Borussia Dortmund.
Europe's biggest clubs are lining up to sign the forward, and Chelsea are apparently among them, while United may look elsewhere.
TOP STORY – CHELSEA JOIN RACE FOR HAALAND
Chelsea are ready to enter the race for Dortmund star Haaland, according to 90min.
Manchester City are also reportedly heavily interested in the Norway international, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.
Haaland has scored 33 goals in 32 games for Dortmund since arriving at the Bundesliga club from Salzburg in January.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester United, meanwhile, may look elsewhere. The Mirror reports the Premier League giants may be unable to sign Haaland due to their "sour relationship" with his agent, Mino Raiola. The report says United see Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as an alternative.
Man Utd have identified an alternative to Erling Haaland https://t.co/cH9FzK025U pic.twitter.com/0WsCaHOWVP— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 23, 2020
- With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez still sidelined, Liverpool continue to be linked with defenders. Todofichajes.com reports the Premier League leaders are interested in Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao. Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo says the club are in talks with Celta Vigo over 16-year-old defender Stefan Bajcetic.
- Struggling in the Premier League, Arsenal are expected to strengthen in January. The Daily Star reports the Gunners are considering a loan move for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior next month.
- After just one Premier League appearance for Chelsea this season, Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move away. Le Parisien reports Paris Saint-Germain want the defender in January.
- Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is apparently attracting interest from elsewhere. CalcioMercato reports Juventus and Milan are interested in the 22-year-old.
- Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is set to leave Camp Nou following repeated criticism from Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are both keen on the 21-year-old, according to Fichajes.