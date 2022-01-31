Rumour Has It: Manchester United to make deadline-day swoop for Barcelona's PSG target Dembele

London, January 31: Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona has been uncertain for months.
The 24-year-old has stalled on a new deal with the Catalans.
Dembele has attracted interest from several top clubs, meaning his signature looms for deadline day.
TOP STORY – MAN UTD TO HIJACK PSG'S DEMBELE MOVE
Manchester United are set to make a deadline-day move for Barcelona's Dembele, according to Footmercato.
The Red Devils could hijack Paris Saint-Germain's plans, with the Ligue 1 club having already verbally agreed to a deal with the French winger.
United are ready to move, with Anthony Martial loaned out and Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard also set to exit.
ROUND-UP
- Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to a deal to join Barcelona, according to Sport, but Dembele must exit the Catalans to enable the move to be completed.
- Real Madrid have opted against a January move for Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, claims Diario Sport, due to their €80m asking price.
- Talksport claims that Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso will join Spanish club Villarreal on loan for the rest of the season. Lyon were also interested in the Argentina international.
- Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has opted against a €25 million move from Lille to Milan, according to Calciomercato.
- Newcastle United's January spending is not over as the club eyes deadline-day deals for Aston Villa's Matt Targett and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, reports The Telegraph.
- Newcastle are set to land Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan, claims Talksport.
- Struggling Spanish club Getafe are interested in free agent Diego Costa, according to Marca.
- Dele Alli could join Milan on loan from Tottenham, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.