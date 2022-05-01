Rumour Has It: Manchester United target Ward-Prowse

London, May 1: Despite the change and uncertainty at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, the one constant on the pitch has been a dysfunctional midfield.
The Red Devils appear intent on changing that, amid the backdrop of Paul Pogba's contract expiring at the end of the season, while a season remains on Nemanja Matic's deal after the end of this term.
Their idea of a solution will reportedly come from within the Premier League.
TOP STORY – MANCHESTER UNITED TARGET WARD-PROWSE
Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants James Ward-Prowse to spearhead a transformation of his new side's midfield, The Sun is reporting.
Ten Hag faces a substantial rebuild at Old Trafford and with the club set to miss out on Champions League qualification, a £150million asking price from West Ham for Declan Rice reportedly appears too steep.
Ward-Prowse appears to be the alternative, with Ten Hag reportedly an admirer and reportedly costing half the price of Rice.
The 27-year-old's contract with Southampton runs until 2026, but the lure of a club of United's stature would be hard to resist.
Images that precede fortunate events pic.twitter.com/YmjB1N8gyO— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 30, 2022
ROUND-UP
- Ousmane Dembele has a more lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain but the 24-year-old is intent on staying at Barcelona, Sport is reporting.
- Manchester City are confident Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal at the end of the season, with the Sunday Mirror reporting talks have taken place to extend his tenure to 2025.
- The Sunday Mirror is also reporting that Manchester United are interested in signing Feyenoord's 22-year-old left-back, Tyrell Malacia.
- Milan have agreed terms with Lille to sign Renato Sanches, per Calciomercato, with the midfielder set to join for €20million plus add-ons.