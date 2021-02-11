Rumour Has It: Manchester United to decide on move for Madrid captain Ramos

London, February 11: Manchester United are considering putting together a blockbuster deal to sign Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Ramos is in his 16th season with LaLiga champions Madrid but the upcoming free agent has reportedly rejected a two-year contract extension to stay in the Spanish capital.
The 13-time European champions are not expected to go back to the 34-year-old with an improved offer, leaving the door open for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to swoop.
TOP STORY – UNITED TO DECIDE ON RAMOS
Manchester United will decide in the coming months whether or not to lure the 178-cap Spain international to Old Trafford, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Ramos' contract expires in June 2021 and the Red Devils are yet to make an approach, although Champions League rivals Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested.
Mauricio Pochettino's PSG will only pursue Ramos if he is available on a free transfer. That will remain the case unless Madrid make a late move to keep the club icon at the Santiago Bernabeu.
ROUND-UP
- Bayern Munich are ready to pay the release clause in highly rated RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano's contract, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, while Chelsea and Liverpool are "in the race".
- Chelsea are preparing a move to snatch PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil away from the French capital. Foot Mercato reports Blues coach Thomas Tuchel has a good relationship with the 18-year-old midfielder.
- Shakhtar Donetsk striker Manor Soloman revealed he is in talks with a number of Premier League teams and Arsenal are a keen admirer of the Israel international, according to Goal.
- Raphinha may have only been a Premier League player for a shade over half a season, but Liverpool are already planning to prise the Brazilian away from Leeds United, reports France Football.