Rumour Has It: Newcastle United, Burnley and Everton target Ramsey to exit Juventus in January

London, January 6: Aaron Ramsey has not had the best of times since moving to Juventus.
The Wales midfielder joined Juve from Arsenal in 2019 on a four-year deal.
Ramsey has only managed 70 appearances in an injury hit two and a half years with Juventus.
TOP STORY – RAMSEY TO LEAVE JUVENTUS IN JANUARY
Aaron Ramsey is set to exit Juventus in the January transfer window, reports Sky Sports.
Italian transfer supremo Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Ramsey is likely to return to the Premier League, having already turned down an offer from Burnley .
Newcastle United have been linked with Ramsey, along with Everton.
ROUND-UP
- Bayern Munich will consider swapping Kingsley Coman with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele in the off-season, reports L'Equipe. Coman's contract expires in 2023 and negotiations on a new deal have stalled.
- Sky Sports have reported that Newcastle are contemplating a bid for Lucas Digne. The full-back is set to leave Everton this month after a falling out with Rafael Benitez, though supposedly prefers a move to London, with Chelsea and West Ham also said to be interested.
- Everton, meanwhile, hold an interest in Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff and have already made a bid, according to the Daily Mail and Sky Sports.
- Paris Saint-Germain may look to sign Lyon's Lucas Paqueta next off-season, so say L'Equipe.
- Manchester United are determined to secure Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves in January, according to The Sun.
- Lazio have opened talks with Liverpool on a deal for Belgium international forward Divock Origi, claims LazioNews24.
- According to Sky Sports, five Premier League clubs have held talks with Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.