Rumour Has It: Neymar agrees to four-year PSG extension, Mbappe's future uncertain

Paris, February 3: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has reportedly decided to stay with the Ligue 1 giants.
Neymar's contract is due to expire in 2022 and the forward has repeatedly been linked with a return to Barcelona.
But the Brazil international seems set to remain at PSG.
TOP STORY – NEYMAR AGREES TO FOUR-YEAR EXTENSION WITH PSG
Neymar has agreed to a four-year extension with PSG, according to TNT Sports Brasil correspondent Marcelo Bechler.
The deal will keep Neymar, who arrived at PSG from Barcelona in 2017, tied to the Parc des Princes until 2026.
Neymar muito perto de renovar com o PSG. Passos já foram dados e acerto está bem encaminhado.
Poderia ser oficial (ainda que o PSG ou o jogador não anunciem, por estratégia), essa semana. @TNTSportsBR https://t.co/P4QuUJT4Zr— Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) February 2, 2021
Neymar has won nine domestic trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles, since arriving in Paris.
ROUND-UP
- Also out of contract next year is Neymar's star PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe. TNT Sports Brasil reports selling the forward, who has been linked to Real Madrid previously, would give the Ligue 1 giants the chance to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi or Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, or both.
- Real Madrid could also be set for other business. AS reports LaLiga's champions are prepared to sell Vinicius Junior in the next transfer window, with the 20-year-old having netted just three times in 25 appearances in all competitions this term.
- Arkadiusz Milik joined Marseille on loan from Napoli in January, but Juventus are still considering a move for the forward, according to CalcioMercato.
- Dele Alli was reportedly wanted by PSG in January, but the midfielder ended up staying at Tottenham. The Telegraph reports Spurs chairman Daniel Levy blocked Alli's move due to the club's injuries and run of poor form.
- A free agent, Daniel Sturridge's future remains unclear. The Daily Mail reports the forward is wanted by MLS clubs.