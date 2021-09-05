Rumour Has It: Olmo eyeing Barcelona return

Barcelona, September 5: Dani Olmo departed Barcelona's youth setup in 2014, moving to Croatian giants in Dinamo Zagreb.
Now playing for RB Leipzig, the 23-year-old continues to catch the eye.
Olmo is reportedly eyeing another chance at Barca.
TOP STORY – OLMO WANTS BARCA COMEBACK
RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo is hoping to return to Barcelona , according to Mundo Deportivo.
Olmo came through Barca's famed La Masia before joining Dinamo Zagreb's youth team in 2014 and eventually Bundesliga outfit Leipzig in 2020.
The 23-year-old Spain international, however, wants a new chance at Barca and has reportedly set yes to a Camp Nou comeback without looking at contract terms.
ROUND-UP
- Everton are hopeful of launching a bid to sign Edinson Cavani from Manchester United following Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford, per Todo Fichajes.
- Calciomercato says Inter are considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt and Serbia winger Filip Kostic , who was poised to join Lazio on deadline day before a move fell through.
- The Sun says Wolves are set to make Adama Traore their highest earner amid interest from Tottenham and Liverpool .
- Chelsea could target Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in January, reports Football London. The Senegal star has previously been linked with Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Barca and others.
- Le10 Sport claims Paris Saint-Germain never made an offer for Ronaldo , who left Juventus for United.