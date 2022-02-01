Rumour Has It: Aubameyang to become a Barca player

London, February 1: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Arsenal career appears to be over.
The Gabon forward was in Barcelona on Monday and it appeared a move would be finalised before the end of the transfer window.
However, the deadline ticked by without official confirmation, but the transfer is expected to go through on Tuesday.
Transfer Deadline Day wrap: Aubameyang set for Barca, Dembele stays and Eriksen makes remarkable return
That would make him Barca's third signing of the Xavi era, after Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.
TOP STORY – AUBA TO JOIN XAVI AT CAMP NOU
Widespread reports claim that Arsenal and Barca have agreed to a rather strange deal for Aubameyang.
The 32-year-old has reportedly agreed to a six-month contract at Barca, with the option for a further year, with Arsenal seemingly agreeing to forego a transfer fee in order to get their former captain, who has not featured since December, off the books.
Aubameyang is essentially a free agent, so that allows the deal to be completed after the deadline passed.
ROUND-UP
- Fabio Carvalho's proposed deadline day move from Fulham to Liverpool did not come off, though The Times reports that the Reds are keen to sign the youngster on a pre-contract agreement.
- Sky Sports reported that Arsenal will save up to £25million following Aubameyang's departure, which The Express claim will be used to fund Mikel Arteta's transfer dealings in the off-season.
- Bild has reported that Real Madrid have already tabled a pre-contract agreement for Kylian Mbappe, who they are hoping to sign from Paris Saint-Germain.
- Journalist Xavi Torres believes Barcelona will attempt to terminate Ousmane Dembele's contract. The France winger is set to leave on a free at the end of the season.
- West Ham failed in a last-ditch bid to sign striker Duvan Zapata from Atalanta, according to Sky Sports.