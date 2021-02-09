Rumour Has It: PSG, Man City still targeting Messi as Madrid consider Varane sale

London, February 9: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are still eyeing Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Unsurprisingly, Messi's future remains a talking point with his contract with the LaLiga giants expiring at the end of the season.
And the two clubs most strongly linked with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner remain interested.
TOP STORY – PSG, MAN CITY STILL EYEING MESSI
Paris Saint-Germain are quietly continuing their push to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi , according to France Football.
The Ligue 1 giants have angered Barca boss Ronald Koeman as those connected with PSG have regularly discussed Messi.
ESPN says Manchester City are also still tracking Messi, but will wait until March or April before making more of a move.
ROUND-UP
- Out of contract at Real Madrid in 2022, Raphael Varane 's future is unclear. Marca reports the LaLiga giants suspect the defender will not renew and they could sell him for €50million at the end of this season as a result, with PSG and Manchester United interested.
- Madrid are favourites to land Bayern Munich star David Alaba . The Telegraph reports Alaba's wage demands, believed to be around £20m per year, are too high for Chelsea . Alaba is set to leave the Bundesliga giants when his contract expires at the end of the season.
- United 's sights may be elsewhere. The Independent claims RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate is their main centre-back target ahead of 2021-22. Konate has also been linked to Liverpool and Chelsea .
- Arsenal want a young left-back to learn from Kieran Tierney, according to The Athletic.