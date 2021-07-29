Rumour Has It: PSG weigh up Pogba options, Spurs eye Vlahovic

Paris, July 29: It seems clear that Paul Pogba will not remain at Old Trafford for the long haul.
Also clear: Paris Saint-Germain's interest in the France midfielder.
The big question that remains to be answered is the timing of a potential move for the Manchester United man.
TOP STORY – PSG WEIGH UP POGBA OPTIONS
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a move for Paul Pogba but are still debating when to make their bid.
According to The Athletic, PSG have begun discussions to determine Pogba's interest in a move but have not made a formal approach to United.
While the report says a bid is expected within the next few weeks, it remains a possibility that PSG could wait until Pogba is out of contract in 2022 and deal with the player directly.
ROUND-UP
- Spurs have their eye on Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, says the Telegraph. The Serie A club are expected to require around £50million to approve of a move.
- Arsenal may offer Hector Bellerin to Inter as part of a swap deal for Lautaro Martinez, says Football Insider.
- Juventus continue their pursuit of Manuel Locatelli as they are set to meet again this week with Sassuolo, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the Turin club also are in talks with Santos for the 19-year-old Kaio Jorge.
- Aston Villa have offered €30m (£26m) to Bayer Leverkusen for winger Leon Bailey, says Bild, but the Bundesliga side are said to be holding out for €35m (£30m). The report says Leicester City and Wolves also have shown interest in the Jamaican.
- Leeds United are set to add goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Norway's Valerenga and sign him to a five-year deal, reports Romano.