Rumour Has It: Raphinha leans towards Barcelona over Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain

London, May 17: Barcelona are reportedly in the box seat to land Leeds United winger Raphinha in the next transfer window.
Raphinha, 25, is believed to be finished with Leeds, regardless of if they remain in the Premier League for next season.
After a season where he has so far scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 34 Premier League appearances – including a goal away at Stamford Bridge – the Brazilian international is said to have his selection from some of the world's best clubs.
TOP STORY – BARCA LEAD RACE FOR LEEDS' RAPHINHA
According to 90min, Raphinha favours a move to Barcelona if all things are equal, but the Spanish giants will have plenty of competition for his services.
If Leeds are relegated to the Championship, a release clause in Raphinha's contract will mean he can be had for £25million, although it could be double that – or more – if the Whites retain their Premier League status.
Vying with Barca will reportedly be West Ham, who supposedly made a bid in the January window, as well as Newcastle United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.
ROUND-UP
– The Daily Mail is reporting Ilkay Gundogan will be allowed to leave Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window, with one year remaining on his deal.
– According to The Guardian, Chelsea have entered the Robert Lewandowski sweepstakes, although he is believed to be destined for Barcelona.
– Newcastle will test the waters to see if Jose Mourinho could be lured away from Roma, according to Marca.
– Marca also reports that Kylian Mbappe has agreed to a five-year deal with Real Madrid, although The Athletic insists no paperwork has been signed and PSG still hope to retain the France star.
– Bayern Munich are showing interest in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele ahead of his contract expiring in a month's time, per Sky Sports.