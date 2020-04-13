Rumour Has It: Madrid want Haaland in 2020 and Mbappe in 2021, Spurs unwilling to sell Kane

London, April 13: Real Madrid are determined to bolster their attack.
Karim Benzema is not getting any younger, while Luka Jovic has struggled to live up to the hype since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Los Blancos have their eyes on two of Europe's most exciting forwards.
TOP STORY – MADRID EYEING HAALAND & MBAPPE
Real Madrid want to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland this year and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in 2021, according to Marca.
Haaland only joined Dortmund from Salzburg in January but the Norwegian striker has been heavily linked to Madrid.
Mbappe is a coveted figure at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration.
ROUND-UP
- Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival, according to Sky Sport News. On Sunday, the Daily Mail had reported Spurs would sanction a £200million transfer amid Kane's links to United and Real Madrid and concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. However, Tottenham are unwilling to part with their star striker and captain.
- The Telegraph claims the coronavirus-hit Premier League season could be completed in a frantic five-week window. COVID-19 has brought sport to a standstill but Premier League teams could play around two games a week over 35 days to finish the 2019-20 campaign.
- L'Equipe claims Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is open to a move to PSG. Onana has also been linked to Barcelona.
- Barca are ready to reject offers for star midfielder Arthur, says Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian has attracted interest from Inter and PSG.
- Inter centre-back Diego Godin is poised to swap Serie A for the Premier League, according to Tuttosport. Having struggled to fit into Antonio Conte's plans, the 34-year-old has been tipped to join either United or Tottenham.
- Mauro Icardi could be set for a move to Juventus. On loan at PSG from Inter, Icardi wants to return to Serie A. If Inter are to sell to their Italian rivals, Calciomercato claims they want Juan Cuadrado as part of any deal.