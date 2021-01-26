Rumour Has It: Real Madrid working on Mbappe deal as Liverpool lurk, PSG make Ramos offer

Madrid, January 26: For so long, Real Madrid have been linked with Kylian Mbappe but will the La Liga champions bring the French forward to the Santiago Bernabeu?
Mbappe is reportedly open to the idea of making the move to the Spanish capital.
However, Liverpool could be ready to hijack any transfer.
TOP STORY – MBAPPE TO MADRID?
Kylian Mbappe dominates the front pages of Tuesday's Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo as Real Madrid try to sign the Paris Saint-Germain star.
Mbappe – out of contract in 2022 – has been tipped to swap Ligue 1 holders PSG for La Liga champions Madrid at the end of the season.
While the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic impacts Madrid, the Spanish giants are still working on a deal to prise the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Vinicius Junior a possible makeweight.
Mundo Deportivo says Premier League champions Liverpool are ready to pounce should Madrid fail to sign Mbappe.
ROUND-UP
- Onda Cero reports PSG have offered Madrid captain Sergio Ramos a three-year deal worth €15million a season. Ramos is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and the superstar has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.
- Both Madrid and Barcelona are considering a shock move for Roma striker Edin Dzeko, according to Mundo Deportivo. Dzeko has had a falling out with under-fire head coach Paulo Fonseca, prompting links to Juve and Inter.
- Thomas Tuchel is set to be named Frank Lampard's Chelsea replacement, with Fabrizio Romano claiming an announcement is "just a matter of time". Tuchel was sacked by PSG in December.
The announcement of Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea manager is ‘just a matter of time’... paperworks and contracts set to be completed. 🔵🤝 #CFC #Chelsea— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2021
- The Athletic says Juve have identified Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres as a long-term replacement for veteran Giorgio Chiellini. Torres has also been linked with United, Manchester City, Barca, Madrid and Chelsea.
- Tottenham have approached PSG's Angel Di Maria, who is out of contract at the end of the season, according to L'Equipe. Di Maria has history in England, having spent a difficult season playing for United in 2014-15.
- Sport 1 says Borussia Dortmund are interested in Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The likes of Juve and City have also emerged as suitors.