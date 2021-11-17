Rumour Has It: Real Madrid will not pursue January deal for PSG's Mbappe

London, November 17: Real Madrid are well-known admirers of Kylian Mbappe.
The Spanish giants have been linked with a January move for the winger.
Mbappe has indicated he will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the near future.
TOP STORY – REAL TO REMAIN PATIENT FOR MBAPPE
Real Madrid will not chase a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe during the January transfer window, claims Mundo Deportivo.
Los Blancos have been pursuing the 22-year-old France international who is out of contract at the end of this season.
There had been speculation about when Madrid would move for Mbappe, given his contract status, but it is anticipated they will patiently wait until the off-season when he is a free agent.
ROUND-UP
- Sky Sports Germany claims that Juventus could make a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel in January. The report claims that Witsel is keen on a quick move.
- Philippe Coutinho is set to snub cashed-up Newcastle United in January as he does not want to leave Barcelona, claims Sport.
- Barcelona are set to table a €40million offer for Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi according to Sport1, although Dortmund remain favourites to sign the teenager.
- Wolverhampton are ready to cash in Spanish winger Adama Traore in January with Barcelona circling to rival Liverpool for his signature, reports 90min.
- Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is not in consideration for the vacant Rangers head coaching position following Steven Gerrard's exit, reports Sky Sports.