Rumour Has It: Ronaldo ready for Man Utd exit as he courts move to Messi's PSG

London, March 8: Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United may be coming to a premature end.
The Portuguese forward has struggled since Ralf Rangnick's arrival as interim manager in December.
United are also battling to finish in the Premier League's top four.
TOP STORY - RONALDO COURTS MOVE TO MESSI'S PSG
FootballTransfers claims that Ronaldo has decided that he will leave Manchester United if they do not qualify for the Champions League, with a move to join Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain on his agenda.
Speculation about Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford ramped up after he missed Sunday's Manchester derby due to a hip flexor injury and flew to Portugal.
The report that claims that Ronaldo returning to Juventus has been ruled out, along with his original Portuguese club Sporting CP, with the five-time Ballon d'Or courting a move to Paris.
ROUND-UP
- Defensa Central reports that Newcastle United have commenced talks with Real Madrid over a move for 31-year-old ex-Chelsea forward Eden Hazard who has had an underwhelming spell with Los Blancos.
- Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has a list of clubs circling for his services with Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham all interested, according to 90Min.
- The Mail claims that PSG will make a move for Rashford too, should Kylian Mbappe leave the French capital to join Madrid.
- Manchester City and Madrid are in the lead to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland ahead of Bayern Munich and Barcelona claims The Athletic.
- RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku is being tracked by Chelsea and Man City according to FootMercato.