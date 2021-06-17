Rumour Has It: Sergio Ramos eyes big-money club for next stop, Bernardo Silva could leave for LaLiga

Madrid, June 17: After 16 years, Sergio Ramos is moving on from Real Madrid.
The 35-year-old is far from finished, though, as his wage demands indicate.
His next club will have to meet high salary expectations.
TOP STORY – BIG CLUBS IN MIX FOR RAMOS
Manchester City has been in contact with Ramos' representatives for some time, AS reported, and the Premier League champions should be able to handle the Spaniard's reported €12million annual salary demands.
That number figures to limit the number of serious contenders to sign the superstar centre-back, with Manchester United also reportedly in the mix.
Paris Saint-Germain could also turn to Ramos after failing to find a suitable replacement for Thiago Silva in central defence.
ROUND-UP
- Bernardo Silva's agent has had talks with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over a move to LaLiga for the Manchester City man, the Daily Mail says.
- Juventus lead the race to sign Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli, Fabrizio Romano reports, with Sassuolo seeking a fee of around €40million (£34m).
- Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri is Napoli's top target during this transfer window, Gazzetta dello Sport reports, with the Blues seeking a €15m (£13m) fee.
- Everton face competition from Inter in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven defender and Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries, according to Voetbal International.
- Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma will join PSG on a five-year contract, Romano reports, adding that the 22-year-old goalkeeper is expected to undergo his medical Monday in Florence.
- Brighton have agreed a £25m fee with Stuttgart for forward Nicolas Gonzalez, the Guardian reports, while Sky Sports says the Seagulls rejected Arsenal's £40m bid for England international Ben White.
- Arsenal are also in pursuit of Porto winger Jesus Corona along with Sevilla and Fiorentina, according to the Daily Mail.