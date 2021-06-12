Rumour Has It: Sevilla offer five-year contract to Real Madrid's Ramos

London, June 12: Sergio Ramos has had a drawn-out saga around his future with Real Madrid.
The veteran defender had reportedly rejected several offers from the club, wanting a new two-year deal.
Ramos has been with Madrid since joining from Sevilla in 2005.
TOP STORY – SEVILLA JOIN IN RAMOS RACE
Sevilla have put a five-year contract offer to Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos , claims esRadio.
The 35-year-old is out of contract this off-season with Madrid, with his future generating widespread speculation.
Recent reports claimed that Ramos would stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos having offered him a new deal.
ROUND-UP
- PSG are closing in on a deal to sign Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as a free agent when his contract expires this off-season, reports Calciomercato.
- Barcelona have given Ousmane Dembele an ultimatum to sign a new contract this off-season or leave the club, according to ESPN. PSG have been linked with Dembele.
- Tottenham's Serge Aurier has agreed to personal terms on a deal to move to PSG , claims Football Insider.
- Arsenal are closing in on a bid for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White according to The Athletic.
- Sport1 claims that Liverpool have commenced talks with Borussia Moenchengladbach about signing midfielder Florian Neuhaus .
- Everton are close to confirming ex-Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo as their new boss, claims the Daily Mail's Dominic King.