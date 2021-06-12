Football
Rumour Has It: Sevilla offer five-year contract to Real Madrid's Ramos

By Ben Somerford
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid

London, June 12: Sergio Ramos has had a drawn-out saga around his future with Real Madrid.

The veteran defender had reportedly rejected several offers from the club, wanting a new two-year deal.

Ramos has been with Madrid since joining from Sevilla in 2005.

TOP STORY – SEVILLA JOIN IN RAMOS RACE

Sevilla have put a five-year contract offer to Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos , claims esRadio.

The 35-year-old is out of contract this off-season with Madrid, with his future generating widespread speculation.

Recent reports claimed that Ramos would stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos having offered him a new deal.

ROUND-UP

- PSG are closing in on a deal to sign Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as a free agent when his contract expires this off-season, reports Calciomercato.

- Barcelona have given Ousmane Dembele an ultimatum to sign a new contract this off-season or leave the club, according to ESPN. PSG have been linked with Dembele.

- Tottenham's Serge Aurier has agreed to personal terms on a deal to move to PSG , claims Football Insider.

- Arsenal are closing in on a bid for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White according to The Athletic.

- Sport1 claims that Liverpool have commenced talks with Borussia Moenchengladbach about signing midfielder Florian Neuhaus .

- Everton are close to confirming ex-Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo as their new boss, claims the Daily Mail's Dominic King.

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
