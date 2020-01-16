Rumour Has It: West Ham chase Barkley, Atletico and PSG far apart on Cavani price

London, January 16: West Ham have reportedly set an ambitious transfer window target by eyeing an England international.
Whether Chelsea can be tempted to let Ross Barkley leave Stamford Bridge remains to be seen.
According to reports, the Blues are reluctant to let David Moyes be reunited with his former Everton protege.
TOP STORY – MOYES TO MOVE FOR ENGLAND STAR BARKLEY?
New West Ham manager David Moyes is said to be targeting Chelsea's England midfielder Ross Barkley for a transfer-window switch across London.
The Mirror reports the Hammers want to take Barkley on loan, but that Chelsea have given them no encouragement as yet.
Barkley, who began his career playing for Moyes at Everton, started Chelsea's last match, the Premier League win over Burnley.
ROUND-UP
- Atletico Madrid still want to bring Edinson Cavani to LaLiga, but negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain look complicated given each club's valuation of the Uruguayan striker. Marca reports Atletico have offered €10million and that PSG are seeking €30million for a player who is in the final six months of his contract.
- Dinamo Zagreb's rising star Dani Olmo could be on his way to Milan, according to Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti, which claims a €30m offer has been lodged. Spanish winger Olmo has impressed in the Champions League this year and won a first international cap. He was also linked with Barcelona earlier this month, but that interest has reportedly waned.
- Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez looks set to join MLS outfit LA Galaxy in the coming days. The LA Times reports talks between the Galaxy and Hernandez have taken place this week, with a view to bringing in the Mexican forward from LaLiga side Sevilla. The deal could see the Galaxy break their transfer record, which currently stands at a reported $7m for the signing of Giovani dos Santos four-and-a-half years ago.
- Gianluca Di Marzio claims Roma and Milan have opened talks over a swap deal involving Cengiz Under and Suso.
- Sevilla look to have the ideal replacement for 'Chicarito' on the way, with 22-year-old Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri reported to have agreed to join from Leganes. AS reports Sevilla will pay his €20m release clause, with a medical due to take place on Thursday before a possible debut against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
- Inter are still waiting on possible deals for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, with sporting director Piero Ausilio quoted by Corriere dello Sport as saying there was "no news" to report as he arrived back in Italy on Wednesday evening. "There are no updates," Ausilio said. "We trust the work we are doing with our coach and our players. If there is the possibility of improving the team even more, we will do it."