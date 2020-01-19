Rumour: Tottenham plot Willian revenge on Chelsea

Bengaluru, January 19: North London side Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be plotting a revenge on their London rivals Chelsea as they plan to sign attacker Willian on a free transfer in the summer.
Spurs famously missed out on the Brazilian playmaker seven years ago as Chelsea hijacked their deal which was almost done. And after seven long years, Spurs could be getting their revenge on the Blues by signing the 31-year-old on a free transfer.
Willian's contract is up for expiry in six months' time and Chelsea are desperate to make their star winger sign an extension. But as per their ideology of offering just one-year deals to players beyond the age of 30 has reportedly made the Brazilian frustrated.
The Blues have already offered the 31-year-old a one-year extension, though the player is seeking a two-year deal along with a handsome hike on his £110,000-a-week wages.
Now Chelsea manager, formerly a teammate of Willian at the club, is on excellent terms with the 31-year-old and has reportedly made a personal request to the Brazilian. But, another Premier League manager who is a huge fan of Willian is Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese wanting him at Spurs will certainly make the player consider.
Mourinho was the manager of Chelsea when Willian was signed from Anzhi and he used to be one of the best players under the Portuguese.
And, Mourinho also wanted him when he moved to Manchester United but a deal failed to materialize. Now, he is again wanted by him at Spurs and it's hardly a surprise. Willian is exactly the kind of attacking player Mourinho loves to have. He is quick, skillful, creative and at the same time, he works his socks off for the team.
Willian has survived under six different managers at Stamford Bridge and has been a mainstay in the side under each of them. So, the quality he has on offer is evident. And, losing him on a free transfer will certainly be a big blow to Chelsea and it will be a big boost for Spurs who are set to lose their star attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Even though willian is 31 now, he is naturally a very fit player and hardly gets injured. Also, he is extremely versatile being capable of playing as a number ten and on the flanks as well. Adding such a player who is known to the manager and that too for free would be a dream signing for Spurs.