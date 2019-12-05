Football
Mane deserved to be at least top three in Ballon d'Or – Gueye

By Dejan Kalinic
Sadio Mane finished fourth after the voting
Sadio Mane finished fourth after the voting

Paris, December 5: Liverpool star Sadio Mane deserved to at least finish in the top three for the Ballon d'Or, according to Senegal team-mate Idrissa Gueye.

As Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday (December 2), Mane finished fourth behind the Barcelona forward, Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain and Senegal midfielder Gueye believes Mane deserved more after his stellar year.

Ballon d'Or: Mane overlooked for being African, claims Kouyate

"He deserved to be on the podium," Gueye said after PSG's 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Nantes on Wednesday (December 4).

"For me, he deserved the Ballon d'Or or at least the podium. Unfortunately, he is fourth and that's a shame. I feel sad for him.

"It is a source of pride for all of Senegal. With what he did last season, he really deserved better."

Mane again showed his class for Liverpool on Wednesday, scoring once and providing two assists in a 5-2 Merseyside derby win over Everton at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 21 games in all competitions this season.

Full Time: LIV 5 - 2 EVE
Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
