Mane becomes Senegal's record goalscorer with hat-trick against Benin

Sadio Mane has become Senegal's record goalscorer after his hat-trick secured a 3-1 win over over Benin in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.
The Liverpool forward scored twice from the penalty spot and netted another in Dakar to move onto 32 goals in 90 games for his country.
Mane's treble moved him beyond Henri Camara's tally of 31 for the champions of Africa.
The 30-year-old's record-breaking achievement comes amid intense speculation over his future following another outstanding season for Jurgen Klopp's side.
On Friday, the attacker quipped that he would do what the people of his Senegal want him to do, amid reports he could be on his way to Bayern Munich.
Sadio Mané devient désormais seul meilleur buteur de l’histoire du Sénégal (32 buts). #Nianthio 🐐🇸🇳♥️ https://t.co/o5URqEd5ni— FSF (@Fsfofficielle) June 4, 2022