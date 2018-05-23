Salah will not get a place in the Real Madrid playing XI: Del Bosque

Bengaluru, May 23: Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Vicente Del Bosque ahead of the Champions League final has predicted a 4-1 Madrid win and suggested that no Liverpool player, even high-flying Mohamed Salah would get into the Real Madrid team's playing eleven.
The two massive attacking sides will face each other in Kiev this Saturday with Madrid looking for their third consecutive title whereas Liverpool their first since 2005.
Liverpool's front trio Mane-Salah-Firmino in their road to final has scored a record number of 29 goals between them. The English powerhouse also made a record of scoring most number of goals in a single Champions league campaign along with midfielder Milner registering most number of assists in a single season.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, have risen with the help of their one and only talisman Ronaldo, who is the top scorer of the tournament by scoring 15 goals.
But seeing both of the teams and their players' recent forms where Madrid struggled in the La Liga contradictory to Liverpool's decent run in Premier league, many pundits and bookies now have put a safe bet on the English team to stop the Spanish giants from winning their third winning medal.
However, veteran manager Del Bosque who coached Madrid for a spell and guided them to two UCL titles seemed to be thinking different.
The veteran manager while talking about the final has predicted a 4-1 win in favour of his former side and also stating that Madrid have the best squad in Europe and Premier league's Golden ball winner Mohamed Salah will not get a place in the XI.
"Real Madrid have a great squad, and it's the best club in Europe right now,” Del Bosque told Spanish outlet COPE. "They have to ratify that on Saturday. Real Madrid will beat Liverpool 4-1.
"I cannot find a single Liverpool player that improves Real Madrid, Salah. Bale and Benzema are very good.
"Benzema is a great player too, sometimes cold, but he has given an extraordinary performance, and Cristiano Ronaldo makes them all better."
In their preparation of the tie, Liverpool in their last game of the season won 4-0 by thrashing Brighton in the league where Salah also cemented himself as Premier league's all-time leading scorer in a single season and Liverpool earner a top-four spot.
On the other way, however, Madrid only managed to salvage a 2-2 draw against Villareal as they finished the campaign in third place.
