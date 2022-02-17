Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich: Coman strikes late to salvage first-leg draw for Nagelsmann's men

Salzburg, February 17: Kingsley Coman scored a 90th-minute equaliser at Salzburg to salvage a 1-1 draw for a below-par Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Julian Nagelsmann's side received a wave of criticism after a sensational 2-4 Bundesliga defeat to Bochum at the weekend, and they were almost on the wrong end of another upset in Austria on Wednesday.
Junior Adamu looked to have scored the decisive goal after 21 minutes in what was the hosts' first ever game in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Salzburg were denied a famous win late on, though, as Coman stole in at the back post to put Bayern in control ahead of the return leg next month.
After the match, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged his team made too many mistakes, but believed they deserved their last-gasp equaliser.
The France international's goal saw Bayern extend the longest unbeaten streak away from home by a team in Champions League history to 22 games (W17 D5).
While Nagelsmann was unimpressed with his side's first-half display, he said their performance after the interval warranted at least a draw.
"We did better in the second half, just like in Bochum," he told DAZN. "In the first half we were too prone to making mistakes in the opposing half. We lost too many balls.
"The rest of our defence wasn't good, as was the goal we conceded, which is actually relatively easy to defend. A very avoidable goal. We weren't aggressive enough when pushing. It's a balancing act.
"The equaliser was deserved, we defended with more risk. I saw a lot of cramps in the Salzburg side. That's probably also an indication that we didn't do so badly in the second half."