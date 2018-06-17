Samuel Umtiti sees funny side to crazy handball incident

Bengaluru, June 17: Samuel Umtiti has laughed off on his own incident in their World Cup match against Australia where the defender conceded a penalty via a handball.
The French team struggled off in the game to score past a solid Australian side, however, broke the deadlock when they scored from the spot. But just four minutes after France had taken the lead, Umtiti used his arm to nudge away a cross from inside his own area which resulted in a penalty call for Australia.
Aston Villa's Jedinak converted the penalty to make it 1-1, but the defender was fortunately spared his blushes by Paul Pogba, who netted a late winner to win the game 2-1.
After the game, the defender seemed unaffected by his error and hilariously posted a picture via an Instagram story with a basketball net mocked up around the incident accompanied by a series of emojis, as if he were performing a slam dunk.
Samuel Umtiti ridicules his own mistake in an Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/s8omwkQczx— Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 16, 2018
Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamp has asked his players to perform better in their next match against Peru after surviving a narrow win.
The second youngest ever squad in the tournament are one of the favourites to clinch the title, however after Saturday's display many fans have started to doubt their success.
The French manager has insisted he is happy to get the job done and believes the team struggled because some of his players were unde a lot of pressure to perform.
"It's the World Cup, it's the first match. But, yes, we must do better, and we can do better," said Deschamps.
"In our last four World Cup campaigns we've only won our opening match once in 2014, against Honduras.
"We've got the job done, because the first match is always very important, and this sets us up well for the rest of the group.
"For a lot of our players it was their first match at the World Cup, but we know that, technically, we didn't play to our potential," he said.
Deschamps also added lack of connect between the attackers and the slow build-up to the attack mainly put them in the back seat in the game against Australian, but he hopes to rectify the issue and wants them to full their potential in next match.
"It was important to start with a win but we know there are a lot of things to improve, we struggled to find each other during the game.
"But we have nearly a week before meeting Peru, so we hope to rectify that."
