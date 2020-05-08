Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I am lucky to be part of this Indian team: Sandesh Jhingan

By Pti

New Delhi, May 8: The desire to hit the ground running on return has kept the Indian team footballers motivated amid the coronavirus pandemic, says defender Sandesh Jhingan.

The players have been forced to stay away from the pitch as the unprecedented global health crisis has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events.

"I'm lucky to be a part of this team. We keep in touch with the coaching staff - they keep giving us training programmes and monitor our progress," said Jhingan, whose daily fitness routine begins at 4.30 am.

"We should focus on things that are under our control at the moment, and fitness is one of those things," he stated.

The 26-year-old was joined by others from the footballing community in South Asia - Bhutan captain Karma Shedrup Tshering, Maldives captain Akram Abdul Ghani, Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Butt, Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan, and Sri Lankan referee Nivon Robesh - as they discussed the COVID-19 lockdown situation in their respective countries.

The towering defender urged all to respect those who are risking their lives to keep the pandemic under check.

"We must all appreciate and respect those on the frontlines - the doctors, the police, etc. These are the guys who are saving our lives. Respect everyone and show compassion to all," he said.

The central defender also spoke about the technical help that the sports community has been providing during the lockdown.

He cited the fortnight-long online coaching refresher course that was jointly organised by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"The federation has been arranging online coaching seminars as well, something that has been very helpful to the coaches. Our national team head coach (Igor Stimac) has also taken part in these seminars," he said.

More SANDESH JHINGAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue