Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tonali is 'much more complete' than me, says Pirlo

By Dejan Kalinic

Milan, May 12: Andrea Pirlo played down talk Sandro Tonali was similar to him, saying the Brescia midfielder was "much more complete".

Tonali has been linked with Serie A giants Juventus and Inter after starring for Brescia, while he made his Italy debut last year.

The 20-year-old has drawn comparisons to Italy great Pirlo, but the former Juventus and Milan star believes Tonali could be even better.

"It is said that he may be my heir, but I don't see many things in common," he told Nicolo De Devitiis during an Instagram Live chat on Monday (May 11).

"He is another type of player. He is much more complete both in the defensive phase and when he sets up. He is a mix between my characteristics and those of other players.

"He is the most promising of midfielders. He will surely become a great player."

Tonali's future has been a talking point with the Serie A season suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pirlo hopes the campaign can be completed, with Juve having held a one-point lead over Lazio when it was paused.

"Health comes first, then if you can finish the championship then all the better," he said.

"It won't be an easy choice. We hope it will happen. Football makes many people work, maximum safety must be guaranteed.

"If one person is infected, everything must be blocked again."

There have been more than 286,000 deaths from coronavirus worldwide, with the death toll in Italy exceeding 30,700.

More ANDREA PIRLO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue