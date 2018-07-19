Santi Cazorla makes football return after two years

London, July 19: After 636 days former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has finally stepped up in a football field after the midfielder was brought from the bench during Villareal's pre-season friendly match against Hercules.
The Spaniard left the Emirates at the end of his current in June and has returned to his former club Villareal who have promised him a professional contract if he proves his fitness.
Casi 2 años despues Cazorla vuelve a jugar un partido de futbol. El futbol le echaba de menos. pic.twitter.com/XueC05byOK— Jose Pascual Trilles (@jptrilles) July 17, 2018
And in his first step towards recovery, the midfielder stepped up at Villarreal's training ground Mini Estadi when coming on for Ramiro Guerra in a 1-1 draw with Hercules.
The Villarreal fans gave him a standing ovation and later he posted a warm message in his Instagram account thanking all his fans for their support.
Muy feliz y contento x volver hacer lo q más me gusta,queda mucho trabajo x delante pero es el primer paso,eternamente agradecido a la gente x el cariño solo x eso ha merecido la pena llegar hasta aquí GRACIAS. @villarrealcf 💪💪💪💪💪
A post shared by Santi Cazorla (@santicazorla) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT
"I'm very happy and delighted to return to do what I like, there is still a lot of work left to do but this is the first step," Cazorla said on his Instagram page. "Eternally grateful to the people for the affection, it's been worth it to arrive to this point just for that. THANK YOU."
The 33-year-old midfielder's last appearance came in October 2016 for Arsenal in the Champions League against Bulgarian side Ludogorets before he suffered a serious Achilles injury, which kept him out of action for almost 21 months.
He returned to light training in May, however, could not make an appearance for Gunners. Following his contract's end, the midfielder decided to end the tie with the North London side and instead opted the challenge to play for his boyhood side again.
1-0 🚨 67' | ¡El público del Mini Estadi en pie! La afición 'grogueta' le brinda una emocionante ovación a @19SCazorla, que entra al terreno de juego en sustitución de @ramirogp6. ¡Vamos, Santi 💪! pic.twitter.com/4W53JbeQx8— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 17, 2018
According to reports in Spanish media, Villarreal's President Fernando Roig and his son Fernando Roig Negueroles eagerness to see the Spaniard wearing the Yellow Submarine shirt once again worked as a force behind the deal and now the grapevine is that Cazorla will be offered a one-year contract given he passes the fitness test in the pre-season, which is looking likely.
Cazorla had spent eight years with the La Liga side over two spells and has been a fan favourite at El Madrigal―now known as the Estadio de la Ceramica. He had played 241 matches for them, scoring 34 goals and assisting in 35.
