Santosh Trophy 2023: Schedule, Results, Teams, Group and Points Table

By

Bengaluru, January 31: The 76th edition of the National Football Championship (NFC) for Santosh Trophy has reached final round with just a few matchdays to go before the knockout rounds.

The final round of Santosh Trophy 2023 features 12 teams divided into two groups with the top two from each group after single round robin format progressing to the knockouts - semifinals and then the winners from the last four battle for the trophy.

Defending champions Kerala were placed in Group A, alongside Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra and Goa. The hosts for the final round of the tournament, Odisha, are also placed in Group A.

Group B consists of the previous edition's runners-up Bengal, Manipur, Delhi and Meghalaya as well as the two direct entrants, Services and Railways.

The final round group stage matches have been scheduled to take place from February 10th to 20th in Bhubaneswar, while the knockout matches will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Here is a look at the teams, groups, schedule and points table of Santosh Trophy 2023:

Santosh Trophy 2023 Teams and Groups

Group A: Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab

Group B: Delhi, Meghalaya, Railways, Services, West Bengal, Manipur

Santosh Trophy 2023 Final Round Group Stage Schedule and Results

Date Day Fixture Group Time in IST Result
February 10 Friday Goa vs Kerala A TBC
February 10 Friday Maharashtra vs Odisha A TBC
February 10 Friday Punjab vs Karnataka A TBC
February 11 Saturday Delhi vs West Bengal B TBC
February 11 Saturday Manipur vs Railways B TBC
February 11 Saturday Meghalaya vs Services B TBC
February 12 Sunday Kerala vs Karnataka A TBC
February 12 Sunday Punjab vs Maharashtra A TBC
February 12 Sunday Goa vs Odisha A TBC
February 13 Monday West Bengal vs Services B TBC
February 13 Monday Meghalaya vs Manipur B TBC
February 13 Monday Delhi vs Railways B TBC
February 14 Tuesday Karnataka vs Goa A TBC
February 14 Tuesday Odisha vs Punjab A TBC
February 14 Tuesday Kerala vs Maharashtra A TBC
February 15 Wednesday Services vs Delhi B TBC
February 15 Wednesday Railways vs Meghalaya B TBC
February 15 Wednesday West Bengal vs Manipur B TBC
February 17 Friday Maharashtra vs Karnataka A TBC
February 17 Friday Odisha vs Kerala A TBC
February 17 Friday Punjab vs Goa A TBC
February 18 Saturday Manipur vs Services B TBC
February 18 Saturday Railways vs West Bengal B TBC
February 18 Saturday Meghalaya vs Delhi B TBC
February 19 Sunday Karnataka vs Odisha A TBC
February 19 Sunday Goa vs Maharashtra A TBC
February 19 Sunday Kerala vs Punjab A TBC
February 20 Monday Services vs Railways B TBC
February 20 Monday Delhi vs Manipur B TBC
February 20 Monday West Bengal vs Meghalaya B TBC

Santosh Trophy 2023 Final Round Points Table

Group A

Position Team Played Won Drew Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Kerala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Karnataka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Punjab 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Odisha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Maharashtra 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Position Team Played Won Drew Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Manipur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Services 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 West Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Railways 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

*Q - Qualified for semifinal, GF - Goals For, GA - Goals Against, GD - Goal Difference

Santosh Trophy 2023 Live Streaming

The Santosh Trophy 2023 final round matches will be streamed live on the Indian Football Facebook Page.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 17:37 [IST]
