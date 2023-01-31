Santosh Trophy 2023: Schedule, Results, Teams, Group and Points Table

Bengaluru, January 31: The 76th edition of the National Football Championship (NFC) for Santosh Trophy has reached final round with just a few matchdays to go before the knockout rounds.
The final round of Santosh Trophy 2023 features 12 teams divided into two groups with the top two from each group after single round robin format progressing to the knockouts - semifinals and then the winners from the last four battle for the trophy.
Defending champions Kerala were placed in Group A, alongside Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra and Goa. The hosts for the final round of the tournament, Odisha, are also placed in Group A.
Santosh Trophy Winners and Runners Up List From 1941 To 2022
Group B consists of the previous edition's runners-up Bengal, Manipur, Delhi and Meghalaya as well as the two direct entrants, Services and Railways.
The final round group stage matches have been scheduled to take place from February 10th to 20th in Bhubaneswar, while the knockout matches will be held in Saudi Arabia.
Here is a look at the teams, groups, schedule and points table of Santosh Trophy 2023:
Group A: Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab
Group B: Delhi, Meghalaya, Railways, Services, West Bengal, Manipur
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Group
|Time in IST
|Result
|February 10
|Friday
|Goa vs Kerala
|A
|TBC
|February 10
|Friday
|Maharashtra vs Odisha
|A
|TBC
|February 10
|Friday
|Punjab vs Karnataka
|A
|TBC
|February 11
|Saturday
|Delhi vs West Bengal
|B
|TBC
|February 11
|Saturday
|Manipur vs Railways
|B
|TBC
|February 11
|Saturday
|Meghalaya vs Services
|B
|TBC
|February 12
|Sunday
|Kerala vs Karnataka
|A
|TBC
|February 12
|Sunday
|Punjab vs Maharashtra
|A
|TBC
|February 12
|Sunday
|Goa vs Odisha
|A
|TBC
|February 13
|Monday
|West Bengal vs Services
|B
|TBC
|February 13
|Monday
|Meghalaya vs Manipur
|B
|TBC
|February 13
|Monday
|Delhi vs Railways
|B
|TBC
|February 14
|Tuesday
|Karnataka vs Goa
|A
|TBC
|February 14
|Tuesday
|Odisha vs Punjab
|A
|TBC
|February 14
|Tuesday
|Kerala vs Maharashtra
|A
|TBC
|February 15
|Wednesday
|Services vs Delhi
|B
|TBC
|February 15
|Wednesday
|Railways vs Meghalaya
|B
|TBC
|February 15
|Wednesday
|West Bengal vs Manipur
|B
|TBC
|February 17
|Friday
|Maharashtra vs Karnataka
|A
|TBC
|February 17
|Friday
|Odisha vs Kerala
|A
|TBC
|February 17
|Friday
|Punjab vs Goa
|A
|TBC
|February 18
|Saturday
|Manipur vs Services
|B
|TBC
|February 18
|Saturday
|Railways vs West Bengal
|B
|TBC
|February 18
|Saturday
|Meghalaya vs Delhi
|B
|TBC
|February 19
|Sunday
|Karnataka vs Odisha
|A
|TBC
|February 19
|Sunday
|Goa vs Maharashtra
|A
|TBC
|February 19
|Sunday
|Kerala vs Punjab
|A
|TBC
|February 20
|Monday
|Services vs Railways
|B
|TBC
|February 20
|Monday
|Delhi vs Manipur
|B
|TBC
|February 20
|Monday
|West Bengal vs Meghalaya
|B
|TBC
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Kerala
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karnataka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Punjab
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Odisha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Maharashtra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Manipur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Services
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Delhi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Railways
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Q - Qualified for semifinal, GF - Goals For, GA - Goals Against, GD - Goal Difference
The Santosh Trophy 2023 final round matches will be streamed live on the Indian Football Facebook Page.