Saurabh Meher: FIFA U-17 WC is enormous

New Delhi, September 19: A diminutive personality off the field a lion on it, Saurabh Meher had to fight a lot to reach where he currently is.
"The countdown has begun and as the event comes nearer, the enormity of the whole event is daunting. It is scary at times but we are supporting each other towards this journey," said Saurabh, a member of the Indian squad to play in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup as reported by the aiff.com.
Like any other school boy, he too rushed back from school to reach the field and play to his heart's content. But his heart desired more and now he is on the cusp of etching his name in history.
A member of the first Indian team to play in a FIFA World Cup across any age group.
"As soon as the final bell rang I used to rush back home. Within minutes you would find me on the field with my friends. We would play as long as we could."
Although initially the support from home wasn't unanimous. His elder brother being a footballer himself was always by his side and so was his mother.
But his father insisted that he concentrate on academics and get a good job.
"My father wanted me to leave football as he believed that there is no future in it but my mother's support has brought me here. Now they all believe in me and I will repay their faith.
"Everyone who plays football dreams to play in the World Cup and our dream is coming true very soon. Me and all my teammates will hope for the best and enjoy ourselves out there on the field."