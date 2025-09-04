Scaloni Expresses Hope For Memorable Last Home Match For Messi With Argentina

IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India-Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup on TV and Online?

Lionel Scaloni remains optimistic that Lionel Messi's upcoming match against Venezuela will not be his last home game for Argentina. Although Messi has not announced retirement plans, he mentioned that this could be his final World Cup qualifier at home. Argentina has already secured a spot in the next World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Albiceleste aim for their fourth consecutive major title after winning two Copa America editions and the 2022 World Cup. Scaloni expressed his honour in coaching Messi, acknowledging the emotional significance of Thursday's match. "Yes, this is a match which Leo has said will be emotional, special, nice because it's true that it's our last qualifying match," Scaloni shared with the media.

Despite having no stakes in the game, Scaloni is preparing his team for a challenging encounter against Venezuela. "It's an uncomfortable, difficult opponent who, with Bocha [Fernando Batista], have achieved some very good results," he noted. Venezuela is striving for their first-ever World Cup appearance and currently sits seventh in the table.

Venezuela is only four points behind Colombia in sixth place and hopes to secure a spot in the inter-confederation playoffs next March. Scaloni acknowledged their potential historic achievement: "And that could be something historic for them." The Argentine coach appreciates the challenge and aims to win by playing their style.

After facing Venezuela at home, Argentina will head to Ecuador for their final qualifier on Tuesday. Scaloni hopes fans enjoy Messi's performance as much as he does. "Having been able to coach him has honestly been a pleasure," he stated. He also hinted at arranging another game if Messi decides this is his last.

Scaloni believes Messi deserves another opportunity to play if he chooses this as his farewell match. "I'm sure that it won't be his last game in Argentina," Scaloni remarked. He emphasised ensuring Messi receives a fitting send-off when the time comes.

The anticipation surrounding Messi's potential farewell adds excitement to an already significant match. Fans are eager to witness what could be one of Messi's final performances on home soil. The atmosphere promises to be electric as supporters gather to celebrate an iconic player's illustrious career.