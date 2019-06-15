Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Scaloni: I'll retire if Argentina win Copa America

By
Lionel Scaloni
Lionel Scaloni was in a joking mood as he previewed Argentina's Copa America opener against Colombia

Sao Paulo, June 15: Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni joked he will retire if La Albiceleste win the Copa America in Brazil.

Argentina – runners-up in the past two editions – open their Copa campaign against Colombia in Salvador on Saturday.

La Albiceleste, who lost to Chile in 2015 and 2016, also suffered a last-16 World Cup exit at the hands of France last year.

Schedule | Results | Points Table

Argentina's elimination led to Jorge Sampaoli's departure and Lionel Messi's brief international retirement before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's return ahead of the Copa.

The South American giants have not won a major international tournament since lifting the Copa America in 1993 and previewing their Group B opener, Scaloni joked: "If we win the Copa America, I will retire."

"This team reached two Copa America finals," Scaloni added. "It's important to think about it and know that it's very difficult to reach there and nothing was won. It will be very difficult and complicated.

"We are here to play all the matches and to show that these players can play with this shirt."

Messi, once again, is carrying the hopes of a nation on his shoulders as Argentina look to banish the demons of 2015 and 2016, and the 2014 World Cup final.

The Argentina captain and country's all-time leading scorer has never won a senior trophy with La Albiceleste but Scaloni hailed Messi's desire.

"I want to emphasise his enthusiasm to play football. He was born to play football, he was born to win," Scaloni said. "We are impressed by his enthusiasm and the fact he is here sharing that desire to win with us makes us enormously happy."

Argentina team-mate Nicolas Tagliafico added: "I am lucky enough to have been in the same team as Messi before and his desire is what impresses me the most.

"He keeps wanting to come back and keep trying, it's incredible. He is the same as he was at the World Cup, he is calm, relaxed and has the same desire as ever."

More COPA AMERICA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 20 - June 15 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue