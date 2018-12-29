Football

Scaloni happy as Argentina boss looks to future

By Opta
LionelScaloni-cropped
Lionel Scaloni

London, Dec 29: Lionel Scaloni is happy to be leading Argentina at the 2019 Copa America as the head coach dismissed his critics.

Scaloni is set to oversee Argentina's Copa America campaign, having impressed since replacing Jorge Sampaoli on an interim basis following the World Cup in August.

Argentina have only lost one of six matches after Scaloni's appointment – a defeat to Brazil in October – and discussing the future, he said: "I am happy because the objectives we set ourselves were achieved.

"To contribute players to this new team. I am happy to have the possibility to continue."

This is Scaloni's first head coaching role, having served as an assistant for Argentina and LaLiga outfit Sevilla previously.

Criticised for a lack of experience, the 40-year-old former defender added: "It does not bother me that I do not have experience because it's the reality. Any coach who starts, logically, has no experience.

"I had the opportunity to be in an important technical body, in Seville and in the national team. I cannot get angry because it's the truth."

    Saturday, December 29, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
