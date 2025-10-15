Football Scaloni Encourages Argentina's Debutants To Impress Ahead Of World Cup Selection Lionel Scaloni highlights the impressive performances of Argentina's debutants in a recent match against Puerto Rico as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

Argentina's national team manager, Lionel Scaloni, is optimistic about the new players who made their debut in a commanding 6-0 win over Puerto Rico. This match at Chase Stadium saw Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez each score twice. Lionel Messi also contributed with two assists, while Gonzalo Montiel added a goal with a first-half volley.

Messi's performance was noteworthy as he provided two assists, surpassing Neymar's international assist record with his 60th assist. He now approaches 400 career assists. Messi also led the game with eight shots, five chances created, and three crosses. Only Rodrigo De Paul had more accurate passes than Messi's 75.

Scaloni made nine changes from their previous match against Venezuela. Among these changes was Jose Lopez, who debuted alongside Lautaro Rivero, Anibal Moreno, and Facundo Cambeses. Scaloni has now given 55 players their first caps during his tenure. "Luckily, we could see guys who hadn't had many minutes," Scaloni said.

The coach expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to evaluate new talent against Puerto Rico. "They are important players," Scaloni noted. He recalled his own debut fondly and emphasized that these players must continue to perform well to challenge others for spots in the squad.

Argentina dominated the match statistically as well. They registered an expected goals (xG) total of 2.87 from 25 shots, with 11 on target. In contrast, Puerto Rico managed only five attempts with an xG of 0.21. Despite facing a lower-ranked team, Scaloni highlighted the importance of intense training sessions in preparation for defending their World Cup title.

Scaloni's Strategic Choices

Scaloni was pleased to have Messi back after he missed the previous game due to club commitments with Inter Miami. "Yesterday, I asked him if he was ready to play, and he said yes," Scaloni shared. The coach decided not to play Messi against Venezuela but was glad to have him available for this match.

The match allowed Argentina to test their depth and assess potential World Cup squad members. Scaloni stressed that regardless of the opponent's ranking, maintaining Argentina's high standards is crucial for new players adapting to international football.

This comprehensive victory showcased Argentina's strength and depth as they continue preparations for future challenges on the world stage.