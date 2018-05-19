Football

Celtic complete historic double treble by seeing off Motherwell

Olivier Ntcham

Glasgow, May 19: Celtic completed a historic double treble with a 2-0 win over Motherwell in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

First-half goals from Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham at Hampden Park secured victory for Brendan Rodgers' all-conquering side.

The victory completed a second consecutive treble of Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup triumphs for the Glasgow giants.

Motherwell finished the league season 34 points behind the champions and they rarely looked like causing an upset.

A sumptuous half-volley from McGregor 11 minutes in set Celtic on their way, before Ntcham drilled home a second from the edge of the penalty area to put Rodgers' side in control.

Motherwell pushed hard as the second half wore on, with Gael Bigirimana rattling the crossbar from a free-kick, but Celtic deservedly held on to celebrate a slice of history.

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Saturday, May 19, 2018, 22:01 [IST]
