Kolasinac joins Marseille after Arsenal exit

London, January 19: Sead Kolasinac has joined Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on a free transfer after the defender was released by Premier League club Arsenal.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina international left the Gunners on Tuesday, having reached an agreement to terminate his contract.
Kolasinac had fallen out of favour at the Premier League club and returned to Schalke on loan last season.
The 28-year-old is on the move again, joining Ligue 1 side Marseille on a deal until the end of the next campaign.
"Sead Kolasinac has left the club by mutual consent. The 28-year-old defender who joined us from German side Schalke in June 2017, has become a free agent with his contract being terminated with immediate effect, and has joined French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille," Arsenal announced on the club website.
Kolasinac made 118 appearances for Arsenal following his switch from Schalke in June 2017, but only played for Mikel Arteta's men five times this season.
Arsenal statement on the club website dwelled further on his stint with the Gunners.
"Spending six seasons in Schalke's first team squad, Sead was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for 2016/17 before signing for us that summer. He made an instant impact, scoring on his debut against Chelsea in the FA Community Shield, a game which ended 1-1, with us winning on penalties.
The left-sided defender, who featured at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, won the FA Cup with us in 2020, coming on a late substitute in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea," the club statement added.
Kolasinac becomes Marseille's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of striker Cedric Bakambu from Beijing Guoan.
Arsenal wished the departing defender all the best on the club website.
"Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Sead for his contribution to the club since he joined us in 2017 and wish him all the best for his future," an Arsenal statement on the club website said.