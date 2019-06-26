Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Senegal v Algeria: Focus on collective rather than Mane, Mahrez

By Opta
SadioMane - cropped

Cairo, June 26: Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez will go head to head at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, but the Senegal and Algeria coaches are focused on their team collectives.

Mane is back from suspension for Senegal, while Algeria's Mahrez is again set to lead the way as the two sides hope to build on opening wins against Tanzania and Kenya respectively.

But while there is much excitement about the involvement of two Champions League superstars, the coaches are less interested in an individual tussle.

Asked about Mahrez, Senegal boss Aliou Cisse told a pre-match news conference: "There's no anti-Mahrez plan or similar for Feghouli or Brahimi. They're all good players."

Of Mane, he added: "The return of Sadio Mane can bring us more, he is one of our leaders and he is ready."

Algeria's Djamel Belmadi took a similar tone.

"Mane is going to arrive fresh, it's going to be cool, but who says Aliou is going to start him? His team won without him," he said. "Focusing only on individuals is not the best way to prepare a match."

Playing just a second group game, though, the two sides are keen not to get too caught up in this mammoth clash.

Cisse concluded: "This is a game anticipated by everyone. It's two teams with some potential, who started well, with individuals here and there.

"But there is a third game in the group. This is an important game, but not decisive."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senegal - Sadio Mane

Mane will return to wear the armband for what looks to be a tougher clash on paper than the Tanzania match he missed. Keita Balde stepped up with a goal last time out, yet this side will rely heavily on Mane in the final third.

Algeria - Riyad Mahrez

There are other talents in this Algeria squad but, for many, this will be seen as a battle between two of the Premier League's top wingers. His own country's captain, Mahrez started with a goal against Kenya and will hope to build on that strong start.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Algeria are unbeaten against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations (W2 D1).

- Senegal have won three of their previous five games in the Africa Cup of Nations (D2), as many as in their previous 17 (D4 L10).

- After winning against Kenya (2-0), Algeria could win two Africa Cup of Nations games in a row for the first time since 1996 (also two).

- Senegal had 10 shots on target against Tanzania, their most in the African Cup of Nations since Opta records began in 2010.

- Islam Slimani has scored Algeria's past two goals against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 33 - June 26 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue