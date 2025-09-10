Hungary vs Portugal Live Streaming: Where to Watch the World Cup Qualifiers Match on TV and Online?

Football England Thrashes Serbia 5-0: Madueke, Konsa, And Guehi Score First International Goals In a commanding performance, England defeated Serbia 5-0 in Belgrade. Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, and Marc Guehi scored their first international goals as England moved closer to World Cup qualification. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 2:49 [IST]

England secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Serbia in Belgrade, significantly boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, and Marc Guehi each scored their first goals for England. Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford also found the net. This performance marked England's most impressive display under Thomas Tuchel, with five wins from five qualifiers, placing them seven points ahead in Group K.

Harry Kane celebrated his 109th international appearance by scoring a goal, surpassing Bobby Moore to become England's fifth most-capped player. Only Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, and Steven Gerrard have more caps. Kane's goal came in the 33rd minute when he headed Declan Rice's corner into the net after being left unmarked.

The match saw three players score their first international goals for England. This was only the third time since 1966 that three or more players achieved this feat in one game. The previous instances were against Wales in October 2020 and the Republic of Ireland in November 2024.

England's second goal showcased the skills of young players. Elliot Anderson delivered a precise pass that Morgan Rogers flicked behind the defence, allowing Madueke to finish confidently. Konsa added another goal early in the second half by capitalising on a rebound after Djorde Petrovic saved Anthony Gordon's shot.

Serbia faced further challenges when Nikola Milenkovic received a red card for fouling Kane as the last defender. This left Serbia with ten men for the final minutes of play. Guehi then scored from Rice's free-kick delivery, while Rashford converted a penalty after Strahinja Erakovic fouled Ollie Watkins.

Managerial Success

Thomas Tuchel has become just the fourth England manager to win his first five competitive matches. He joins Fabio Capello, Ron Greenwood, and Sven-Goran Eriksson in achieving this milestone. Under Tuchel's leadership, England has shown significant improvement compared to their narrow win against Serbia during Euro 2024.

This victory not only highlights England's growing strength but also sets them up well for future matches. With their current form, they could secure World Cup qualification as early as October. The team's blend of experienced players like Kane and emerging talents promises an exciting future on the international stage.