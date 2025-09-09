Serbia vs England Live Streaming: Where to Watch WC Qualifiers match on TV and Online?

Serbia vs England Live Streaming: The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue as England travel to face Serbia in a group K clash, set to be held at the Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia on (September 9). In this match, England will aim to maintain their perfect start while Serbia will hope to defy the odds.
Serbia has enjoyed an unbeaten start to their World Cup qualifiers, demonstrating resilience and attacking flair. They began with a 0-0 draw against Albania in June, before dismantling Andorra 3-0 at home on June 10. Their most recent qualifier saw them secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Latvia, extending their unbeaten streak in the campaign.
England has been dominant in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, securing convincing wins in their opening matches. They kicked off with a 2-0 victory over Albania in March, followed by a 3-0 thrashing of Latvia three days later. In June, they edged out Andorra 1-0 away, and most recently, in September, they claimed another 2-0 win against Andorra at home, with goals highlighting their clinical edge despite a rotated squad.
England
and
Serbia
had
faced
each
other
once
in
the
past
and
England
won
the
match
by
1-0.
England: 1
Serbia: 0
Draw: 0
Serbia (3-1-4-2): Petrovic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Maksimovic; Nedejkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Birmancevic; Zivkovic, Vlahovic
England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Livramento, Konsa, Guehi, James; Rice, Anderson; Gordon, Rodgers, Madueke; Kane
The World Cup Qualifiers Group K match between Serbia and England is scheduled to start at 7:45 pm BST/ 6:45 pm GMT on Tuesday (September 9).
The Match between Serbia and England will start at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday (September 9). In India, the kickoff time of the match is 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (September 10).
The Match will take place at the Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia.
The Serbia vs England World Cup Qualifiers match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.
The Serbia vs England match will be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website from 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (September 10).
The Serbia vs England match can be live-streamed through BBC iPlayer in the UK from 7:45 pm BST or 6:45 pm GMT on Tuesday.
The Serbia vs England Match broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN Canada from 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday.
The Serbia vs England match will be broadcast live on ViX, Fubo TV and Fox Sports from 2:45 pm ET in the USA and other respective time zones.
In Brazil, the Serbia vs England match can be watched through Disney+ and sportv from 3:45 pm Brazil time on Tuesday.
The Serbia vs England match will be broadcast live through Optus Sport from 6:15 am AEST on Wednesday in Australia.
The Serbia vs England match can be watched through Sky Mexico from 12:45 pm CDMX on Tuesday in Mexico.
In Portugal, the Serbia vs England match can be watched through RTP Portugal from 8:45 pm CET on Tuesday.
In Indonesia, the Serbia vs England match can be watched through Vision+ from 1:45 am on Wednesday.