Gaganjeet Bhullar, Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall, and Kartik Singh Set to Shine in Inaugural IGPL Invitational at Chandigarh Golf Club

CP Radhakrishnan, India's Newest Vice President, was a Champion in This Sport during College Days!

SAI NCSSR And IIT Delhi Collaborate To Advance Sports Science And Innovation In India

Steve Cooper Aims For League Title After Joining Brondby IF As Head Coach

France vs Iceland Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Football Serbia vs England Live Streaming: Where to Watch WC Qualifiers match on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 23:36 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Serbia vs England Live Streaming: The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue as England travel to face Serbia in a group K clash, set to be held at the Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia on (September 9). In this match, England will aim to maintain their perfect start while Serbia will hope to defy the odds.

Serbia has enjoyed an unbeaten start to their World Cup qualifiers, demonstrating resilience and attacking flair. They began with a 0-0 draw against Albania in June, before dismantling Andorra 3-0 at home on June 10. Their most recent qualifier saw them secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Latvia, extending their unbeaten streak in the campaign.

England has been dominant in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, securing convincing wins in their opening matches. They kicked off with a 2-0 victory over Albania in March, followed by a 3-0 thrashing of Latvia three days later. In June, they edged out Andorra 1-0 away, and most recently, in September, they claimed another 2-0 win against Andorra at home, with goals highlighting their clinical edge despite a rotated squad.

Serbia vs England: Head to Head Records

England and Serbia had faced each other once in the past and England won the match by 1-0.

England: 1

Serbia: 0

Draw: 0

Serbia vs England World Cup Qualifiers: Playing XI

Serbia (3-1-4-2): Petrovic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Maksimovic; Nedejkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Birmancevic; Zivkovic, Vlahovic

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Livramento, Konsa, Guehi, James; Rice, Anderson; Gordon, Rodgers, Madueke; Kane

Serbia vs England World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule

When will the Serbia vs England Match be Played?

The World Cup Qualifiers Group K match between Serbia and England is scheduled to start at 7:45 pm BST/ 6:45 pm GMT on Tuesday (September 9).

What Time Will Serbia vs England Start?

The Match between Serbia and England will start at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday (September 9). In India, the kickoff time of the match is 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (September 10).

Where Will the Serbia vs England Match be Played?

The Match will take place at the Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia.

World Cup Qualifiers, Serbia vs England Live Streaming:

Where to Watch the World Cup Qualifiers Match?

Where Can I Watch Serbia vs England on TV in India?

The Serbia vs England World Cup Qualifiers match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to Live Stream Serbia vs England in India?

The Serbia vs England match will be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website from 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (September 10).

Where to Watch Serbia vs England in the UK?

The Serbia vs England match can be live-streamed through BBC iPlayer in the UK from 7:45 pm BST or 6:45 pm GMT on Tuesday.

Where Can I Watch Serbia vs England in Canada?

The Serbia vs England Match broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN Canada from 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday.

How to Watch Serbia vs England in the USA?

The Serbia vs England match will be broadcast live on ViX, Fubo TV and Fox Sports from 2:45 pm ET in the USA and other respective time zones.

Where to Watch the Serbia vs England World Cup Qualifiers Match in Brazil?

In Brazil, the Serbia vs England match can be watched through Disney+ and sportv from 3:45 pm Brazil time on Tuesday.

Where to Watch the Serbia vs England World Cup Qualifiers Match in Australia?

The Serbia vs England match will be broadcast live through Optus Sport from 6:15 am AEST on Wednesday in Australia.

Where to Watch Serbia vs England World Cup Qualifiers Match in Mexico?

The Serbia vs England match can be watched through Sky Mexico from 12:45 pm CDMX on Tuesday in Mexico.

Where to Watch the Serbia vs England World Cup Qualifiers Match in Portugal?

In Portugal, the Serbia vs England match can be watched through RTP Portugal from 8:45 pm CET on Tuesday.

Where to Watch the Serbia vs England World Cup Qualifiers Match in Indonesia?

In Indonesia, the Serbia vs England match can be watched through Vision+ from 1:45 am on Wednesday.