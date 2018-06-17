Football

No World Cup pressure for Serbia, insists Matic

Posted By:
Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic
Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic

Samara, June 17: Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic believes the pressure is off his side as they get ready to start their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on Sunday (June 17).

Alongside the Central American outfit, Serbia have been drawn against Brazil and Switzerland in a daunting Group E.

Matic, however, believes just qualifying for a first major tournament since the 2010 World Cup has lifted some of the weight of expectation ahead of their Russia 2018 campaign.

"We had a lot of pressure before this qualification, as we didn't go to Brazil or the last European Championships," he told Manchester United's official website.

"So, there was a lot of pressure on us and it was very important for us to go there directly. We did it and I was very happy.

"It was emotional for me and my team-mates and I'm happy we will represent our country in Russia. It's very nice for our people."

Matic - competing in his first World Cup - refused to be drawn on his side's chances of progressing to the knock-out stages, but insists they are going into the tournament in a positive frame of mind.

"I think we will have our chance but we have to do our best, prepare very well and we will see," he added. "It is difficult to say .

"Of course, we are working very hard on everything, but there will be a lot of great quality in the tournament. But we are positive. There is a long way to go but I am always positive."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue