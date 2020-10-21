Football
Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19

By John Skilbeck

Munich, October 21: Serge Gnabry has tested positive for COVID-19 and faces a spell out of action for Bayern Munich.

The winger will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid and a string of domestic matches, though Bayern confirmed he was "doing well" and was "otherwise in good health."

Former Arsenal youngster Gnabry was a key figure in the Bayern side which won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble last season.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick has strong reserves in midfield and attack, but Gnabry's loss deals him a blow, given the Germany international is an established first-team regular.

The club issued a statement that read: "Serge Gnabry, 25, has tested positive for COVID-19. The FC Bayern attacker is otherwise in good health and is self-isolating at home."

In the Bundesliga alone, Gnabry scored 12 goals and had 10 assists in 2019-20, and he began this season with a hat-trick against Schalke.

Gnabry was also highly influential in Europe last term, netting nine goals in 10 games.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
