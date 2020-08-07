Perez positive COVID-19 test hands Hulkenberg another Silverstone chance

Racing Point called on Hulkenberg as a late replacement last week after Perez contracted COVID-19.

Perez completed a week of quarantine and may have got back behind the wheel at Silverstone this weekend if he returned a negative test.

Perez could make Silverstone return if he tests negative for COVID-19

The Mexican's test came back positive, though, so Hulkenberg will be given another chance, having been unable to make the grid last Sunday due to a clutch bolt issue with his car.

Racing Point on Friday revealed Perez is "physically well and recovering" and will continue to follow Public Health England guidance.

Hulkenberg said: "I'm excited to get going again with the team at Silverstone.

"Last weekend, it was a real step into the unknown having been away from the team for a few years – and driving a car I'd never driven before.

"I've learned a lot in the last week about the RP20, and I am ready to apply my experiences to this weekend. Racing at the same track again makes things a bit easier and the team has done a great job in helping me get up to speed.

"I think we can fight for points this weekend, which is definitely my goal. I also want to wish Checo [Perez] all the best in his recovery."

Hulkenberg missed out on an F1 seat for 2020 after he was replaced by Esteban Ocon at Renault.