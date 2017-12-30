Sergio Ramos concerned with Liverpool

London, Dec 30: Liverpool stunned the whole football world on Wednesday by signing Dutch international defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton on a £75million deal which has made history for being the most expensive one for a defender till date, a record previously held by Kyle Walker when he moved to Manchester City from Spurs.
The Reds made a big statement by signing the Dutchman and that has concerned many including Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos as per reports in Spain.
The Real Madrid skipper fears that the Merseyside giants might lure Real Madrid starlet Dani Ceballos away from the club now.
Jurgen Klopp is desperate for reinforcements but it could be a case of one in one out, with Philippe Coutinho’s future uncertain as Barcelona continue to pursue their interest in the Liverpool number ten.
Spanish outlet Diario Gol says the Brazil international is edging towards a move to Barcelona.
Yet Real Madrid captain Ramos has been left stunned after learning that Liverpool want Ceballos as his replacement.
The midfielder only signed from Real Betis back in the summer and has not played much for the Los Blancos.
Ceballos has supposedly told Real president, Florentino Perez, he will leave unless he receives more minutes on the pitch.
And Liverpool are ready to make him their Coutinho replacement. Diario Gol says Ramos is close friends with his fellow Spaniard, who he regards highly for the future.
And the Madrid skipper thinks Ceballos could benefit from some time away from the Bernabeu with the 2018 World Cup in Russia on the horizon.
However, whether Real Madrid let Ceballos go remains to be seen.
Though he may not have the support of Zidane, any decision over his future may boil down to Perez.
Liverpool have also been linked with Schalke’s Leon Goretzka should Coutinho depart.
But Ceballos could be a more attainable target with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich keen on German international Goretzka.