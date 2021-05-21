Serie A final gameweek preview - important games to watch

Kolkata, May 21: This has been a remarkable season in Serie A as Inter Milan became the team to finally put an end to Juventus' dominance in the Italian League.
The Old Lady won the last nine Serie A titles on the bounce and without much of a competition on most occasions.
And the manager, who started that incredible run for Juventus, Antonio Conte is the one to end the streak.
Although the Nerazzurri have already been crowned champions, there is still plenty to play for in the final matchday of the campaign with the Champions League places yet to be decided.
Atalanta are currently occupying the second spot and are guaranteed to play in the Premier club competition of Europe next season as they boast a superior head-to-head record against Juventus.
The Biaconeri will have to win their final game of the season and hope that one of Napoli or AC Milan drop points during the final weekend.
For third-placed AC Milan, things will be much more complicated as they Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side away from home on the final match-day.
Meanwhile, Napoli, who are currently fourth, also cannot afford a slip up on the final game of the season as they face tenth-placed Verona but on paper, they have a big advantage over Milan considering the fact that they have an easier fixture and that too at home.
Gennaro Gattuso's side are in good form currently and the manager will be hopeful that his side will avoid any kind of slipup in the final game of the season.
Juventus, meanwhile, face a trip to mid-table Bologna and it should be a straight-forward job for Andrea Pirlo's boys against a team that has failed to win any of their last five games.
The three teams to face the drop have already been confirmed which means the only excitement in Serie A in the final gameweek will be provided by the four teams fighting for the three remaining Champions League spots.
Important Serie A games in the final gameweek-
1. Inter Milan vs Udinese (Sunday May 23, 12.15 am IST
2. Atalanta vs Milan (Monday May 24, 12-15 am IST)
3. Bologna vs Juventus (Monday May 24, 12-15 am IST)
4. Napoli vs Verona (Monday May 24, 12.15 am IST)
All the games will be telecasted on the Sony Sports India network as well as on the Sony LIV mobile application.