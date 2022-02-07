Serie A, Juventus 2-0 Verona: Bianconeri newcomers Vlahovic and Zakaria open their accounts

Turin, February 7: Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria both scored on their Juventus debuts as the Bianconeri beat Verona 2-0 on Sunday (February 6).
The former joined from Fiorentina in a big-money January deal, while the latter arrived from Borussia Monchengladbach on the cheap with six months left on his contract.
Free-scoring Vlahovic was the first to get on the scoresheet, lobbing into the far corner in the first half, before Zakaria sealed the victory with a low effort
The victory lifts Juventus ahead of Atalanta and into fourth in Serie A, although the latter have a game in hand.
𝘿𝙐𝙎𝘼𝙉 𝘿𝙀𝘽𝙐𝙏!!!!!!! 🔥⚽#DV7 #JuveVerona #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/uFWdpmcVjf— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 6, 2022
Vlahovic opened his Juventus account – and the scoring – with a delightful chip over Lorenzo Montipo after racing onto a Paulo Dybala throughball in the 13th minute.
The new arrival was a constant menace, taking three shots in the first half – more than any other player – but was unable to add to his tally of 18 Serie A goals before the break.
Zakaria joined the Serbian in netting on his first Bianconeri appearance, getting onto Alvaro Morata's pass in behind and rifling a low shot into the bottom-left corner.
The Bianconeri enjoyed less of the ball than their opponents despite being at home, but Verona rarely threatened the Juventus goal and never looked like mounting a comeback.
What does it mean? Bianconeri unbeaten in 10 league games
Juventus extended their Serie A unbeaten run to 10 games, winning seven and drawing three of those.
The Bianconeri endured a poor start to the season, but have since put together a strong run of form and are now fourth, although Atalanta have a game in hand and are just two points behind.
Vlahovic can't stop scoring
Vlahovic has now scored 18 league goals this term, only fewer than Robert Lewandowski (24) in Europe's top five leagues in 2021-22.
18 - Dusan #Vlahovic has scored 18 league goals this term, only fewer than Robert #Lewandowski (24) in the Big-5 European Leagues 2021-22. Unstoppable.#JuventusVerona #SerieA pic.twitter.com/FiIFC7dkac— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) February 6, 2022
Double delight for debutants
Vlahovic and Zakaria are the second pair of players to have both scored a goal in their debut match for Juventus in Serie A in the three points for a win era (since 1994-95), after Arturo Vidal and Stephan Lichtsteiner against Parma in September 2011.
What's next?
Juventus host Sassuolo on Thursday (February 10) in the Coppa Italia quarter-final, while Verona face Udinese at home next Sunday (February 13) in Serie A.