Football
Serie A set for more uncertainty due to coronavirus but Juve-Milan to go ahead

By Omnisport
Juventus

Milan, March 2: Italian football is set for another weekend of uncertainty due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

A Prime Ministerial Decree on Sunday (March 1) outlined restrictions imposed on sporting events across the country until March 8, with a knock-on effect for Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The decree extended the ban on "sporting activities" in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, along with the provinces of Savona and Pesaro-Urbino, with Serie A announcing earlier on Sunday that an emergency assembly has been called for Wednesday to discuss the ramifications.

Juventus confirmed their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against rivals Milan will go ahead but fans from the aforementioned regions are not permitted to attend.

The champions' Derby d'Italia against Inter was one of five Serie A fixtures postponed over the weekend, with the games having originally been scheduled to take place behind closed doors before being moved to May 13.

However, that decision has since been cast into doubt with the clubs seemingly not having agreed to the scheduling.

A sixth game, Sampdoria's clash with Hellas Verona, which was due to take place on Monday was also called off, while the Coppa Italia final was moved back by a week to May 20.

The virus has reportedly infected more than 1,600 people in Italy, with 34 having died.

New Zealand won by 7 wickets
Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
