Pjaca joins Schalke on loan from Juventus

Turin, January 5: Schalke have completed the signing of winger Marko Pjaca from Juventus on loan until the end of the season.
The Bundesliga side will pay €1million to the Serie A champions, plus a further €500,000 in bonuses, to bring the Croatia international to Germany.
It was reported Schalke were keen to include the option of a permanent transfer in the deal but Juve refused, as they consider his long-term future to be in Turin.
Speaking to Schalke's official website, Pjaca revealed he sought advice from Benedikt Howedes, who spent his entire professional career in Gelsenkirchen before joining Juventus earlier this year.
"He had so many positive things to say about the club and the fans here," Pjaca said.
"The coach has told me a lot about his playing style and I like that. Now I'm just hoping for as many games as possible."
"We are glad that Marko has decided to join us," said Tedesco of a player who was also linked to Anderlecht.
"Many clubs were interested in him. He brings another quality to our team.
"Marko can be used in a variety of ways. He can play right and left as well as at number eight or in front. He is robust and brings good speed."
