Football Set-Pieces Prove Crucial In Tottenham's 3-0 Triumph Against Everton Tottenham secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Everton, with Micky van de Ven scoring two goals from set-pieces. The match showcased the significance of set-piece strategies in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 1:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Thomas Frank highlighted the importance of set-pieces in Tottenham's 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday. This win marked Everton's first defeat at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Spurs captain Micky van de Ven scoring twice in the first half. Spurs have now secured four wins out of five away games this season, just one short of their total away wins from the previous campaign.

Spurs' success was largely attributed to Van de Ven's headers, which came from well-executed set-pieces. The Dutchman opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a header from Mohammed Kudus' corner. He then doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time, heading in a Pedro Porro set-piece. These goals contributed to the 19% of Premier League goals scored from corners this season, a record high.

Van de Ven played a pivotal role beyond his goals, leading Spurs in interceptions (three), completed passes (61), and touches (82). He became the first Spurs defender since Jan Vertonghen in March 2013 to score twice in a Premier League match. "Crazy. I've never scored two goals in one game," Van de Ven expressed to Sky Sports, highlighting his surprise and delight.

The defender acknowledged the challenge of playing away games but praised his team's mentality and character. "It is always difficult to play away from home, but we showed some great mentality," he said. The team demonstrated resilience and determination throughout the match.

Despite their strong away form, Spurs will face tough challenges ahead. They are set to play Newcastle United in the EFL Cup midweek before returning home to face Chelsea next Saturday. Van de Ven noted, "Newcastle away is always difficult and Chelsea at home is always crazy in our stadium."

Frank expressed satisfaction with the team's performance against Everton, emphasizing the significance of winning an away match 3-0 in the Premier League. "Very happy to be able to go here to Everton, and they've been very good at home," he stated. He also mentioned that controlling possession was key in the first half while acknowledging the physical nature of second-half play.

Frank also highlighted Arsenal's current success with set-pieces as they lead the title race. He praised his players for scoring two excellent goals and competing effectively defensively. "Set-pieces are so crucial," Frank noted, underscoring their impact on both ends of the pitch.

As Spurs prepare for their upcoming matches, they aim to continue their strong form both at home and away. The team remains focused on maintaining their momentum as they navigate through challenging fixtures ahead.