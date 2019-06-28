Football

Sevilla beat West Ham to signing of Joan Jordan from Eibar

By Opta
Joan Jordan (right) switches from Eibar to Sevilla
Seville, June 28: Sevilla have beaten West Ham to the signing of midfielder Joan Jordan from Eibar for a reported €15million fee.

Jordan enjoyed two fine seasons in La Liga with Eibar, with speculation suggesting Arsenal and West Ham took an interest in him towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

West Ham were said to have made an offer for the 24-year-old, who had a hand in 18 league goals in his two campaigns at Ipurua.

But Sevilla handed Jordan a four-year contract after apparently meeting his release clause, in what looks set to be a busy transfer window for Julen Lopetegui's new club.

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
