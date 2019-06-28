Sevilla beat West Ham to signing of Joan Jordan from Eibar

Seville, June 28: Sevilla have beaten West Ham to the signing of midfielder Joan Jordan from Eibar for a reported €15million fee.
Jordan enjoyed two fine seasons in La Liga with Eibar, with speculation suggesting Arsenal and West Ham took an interest in him towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
West Ham were said to have made an offer for the 24-year-old, who had a hand in 18 league goals in his two campaigns at Ipurua.
But Sevilla handed Jordan a four-year contract after apparently meeting his release clause, in what looks set to be a busy transfer window for Julen Lopetegui's new club.
🤝 ¡Joan Jordán es el tercer refuerzo del #SevillaFC 19/20! 🖊️☑️#vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) June 27, 2019