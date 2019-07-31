Sevilla FC conducts tournament at Pune's La Liga Football Schools

Grassroots development
Following the success of the La Liga Football Schools programme, which was launched in 2018, top La Liga clubs, namely Sevilla FC, Celta de Vigo and Real Betis joined hands in select centres.
With the aim of grassroots development of the sport, La Liga has undertaken many initiatives through La Liga Football Schools.
Train the Trainer
The initiatives include Scholarship programme through which every year top-performing students will visit Spain every year to train with a La Liga club and Train the Trainer initiative to impart technical training from international certified coaches to Indian coaches.
So far, LaL iga Football Schools have impacted over 10,000 Indian students enrolled in 30+ centres in 14 cities across India.
Transformation
Talking about the initiatives, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India said, "It is very important for us, at La Liga, to ensure that the football environment of India sees a transformation.
"Over the past few months, we have upped our efforts and undertaken various initiatives to achieve the ultimate aim. This tournament, with Sevilla FC, will help not only provide an immersive experience for the aspiring footballers but also motivate them to perform their best and become the first Indian global football superstar."
Footballers flourishing
Saul Vazquez Chas, Regional Technical Head (West), La Liga Football Schools shared his views.
"Since we started La Liga Football Schools, we've seen young Indian footballers flourishing. The programme has allowed the students to tap their potential and learn the necessary skills to pursue their passion. Our partnership with Sevilla FC for the programme in Pune and for this particular initiative has helped further inspire these youngsters."